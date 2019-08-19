Town of Sumner
Planning Board Agenda
August 20, 2019 – 6:30 pm
Members Present:
Welcome Don Berry as Planning Board alternate
Public Present:
Reading and Approval of the Minutes from August 6, 2019
Open Session:
CEO/LPI Report:
Forms, Reports, Correspondence:
Building Notifications:
AT&T Wireless: R9- 018E, antennas
Andrew Wickson, Railroad Drive, R01-001-E, residential expansion/alteration with three sided
shed style roof extensions
New Business:
Planning Board definitions: member, alternate, quorum
Building Notification: Add exterior shutoff to page 3? Already on page 2.
Old Business:
Adjourned:
Upcoming events:
PLEASE NOTE THAT THE TOWN OFFICE
*WILL BE CLOSING AT 11:30 on Wednesday, August 21 for MMA Workshop
*WILL BE CLOSED AUGUST 31 FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND
-
Encore
Pineland Fiddlers to play at Sawyer Memorial
-
Encore
North Church welcomes Simons and Goodwin in a cabaret-style show
-
Connections
Buckfield Junior-Senior High School releases 3rd trimester honor roll
-
Connections
Land trust expands Crooked River Forest with new land purchase
-
Community
Town of Rumford to offer property tax payment program