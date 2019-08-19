Town of Sumner

Planning Board Agenda

August 20, 2019 – 6:30 pm

Members Present:
Welcome Don Berry as Planning Board alternate
Public Present:
Reading and Approval of the Minutes from August 6, 2019
Open Session:
CEO/LPI Report:
Forms, Reports, Correspondence:
Building Notifications:
AT&T Wireless: R9- 018E, antennas
Andrew Wickson, Railroad Drive, R01-001-E, residential expansion/alteration with three sided
shed style roof extensions
New Business:
Planning Board definitions: member, alternate, quorum
Building Notification: Add exterior shutoff to page 3? Already on page 2.
Old Business:
Adjourned:

Upcoming events:
PLEASE NOTE THAT THE TOWN OFFICE
*WILL BE CLOSING AT 11:30 on Wednesday, August 21 for MMA Workshop
*WILL BE CLOSED AUGUST 31 FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND

