Town of Sumner

Planning Board Agenda

August 20, 2019 – 6:30 pm

Members Present:

Welcome Don Berry as Planning Board alternate

Public Present:

Reading and Approval of the Minutes from August 6, 2019

Open Session:

CEO/LPI Report:

Forms, Reports, Correspondence:

Building Notifications:

AT&T Wireless: R9- 018E, antennas

Andrew Wickson, Railroad Drive, R01-001-E, residential expansion/alteration with three sided

shed style roof extensions

New Business:

Planning Board definitions: member, alternate, quorum

Building Notification: Add exterior shutoff to page 3? Already on page 2.

Old Business:

Adjourned:

Upcoming events:

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE TOWN OFFICE

*WILL BE CLOSING AT 11:30 on Wednesday, August 21 for MMA Workshop

*WILL BE CLOSED AUGUST 31 FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND

