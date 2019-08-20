AUBURN — It’s a busy tour week for Maine recording group David Young & The Interstate Kings. The band will be appearing at three locations throughout the week.

Their first stop will be at The Red Barn on Riverside Drive in Augusta on Wednesday, Aug. 21, where they will play from 5 to 7 p.m. They will be making a guest appearance at the outdoor stage.

They will perform a special Thursday Night Summer Band Series show at Margaritas, 180 Center St. from 7 to 11 p.m. The band will be featured in the upcoming fall issue of LA Metro Magazine and will be doing a photo shoot for the article during their show at Margaritas.

The band will move to Mechanic Falls on Friday, Aug. 23, for a performance at The Mill House Pub, 128 Lewiston St.

The band will have T-shirts and copies of their latest CD available for purchase at all of the locations. Check out their website for all of their set appearances before the band leaves for Nashville, Tennessee, in October at davidyounginterstatekings.com.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: