AUBURN — Free yoga classes will return to the Auburn Public Library every Tuesday, from Sept. 17 through Nov. 12. All levels are welcome to the sessions from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Because class size is limited, participants must preregister for the class they plan to attend.

Learn to use the power of breath and intention to flow through practice with strength and ease in the all-levels yoga class. Classes are open for all, from beginners to intermediate students, who want to learn or expand standing poses and find an energizing and centering practice. Gain strength and flexibility.

The class will be taught by Rachel Larrivee from Inner Light Yoga. Larrivee is a certified yoga teacher and licensed massage therapist in Lewiston-Auburn. She completed her 200-hour Hatha Yoga teacher training at the Maine School of Yoga and joined the team at Inner Light Yoga in 2019. She has knowledge of anatomy and massage therapy, which helps to create an atmosphere that focuses on proper alignment and mindful movement.

There is a limit of 15 people a class and preregistration is necessary. The library is accepting registrations for the September classes. The beginning of registration for October classes will be announced later.

Call the library at 207-333-6640, ext. 4, to register.

