LEWISTON — A Lewiston man charged with not stopping after his vehicle struck a jogger earlier this year in Lisbon pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor and was fined $750.

Aaron Crenshaw, 25, of 65 Cumberland Ave. admitted in 8th District Court to a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a Class D misdemeanor. A conviction is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,000.

Police said a 36-year-old Lisbon woman was running on Route 196 about 6 a.m. on Feb. 22 when she saw a white Chevrolet box truck veer slightly toward her. She told police she tried to jump out of the way, but was “struck in the right arm and shoulder and knocked to the ground,” according to Lisbon Police Chief Marc Hagan.

She was wearing an “illuminated” running vest, Hagan said.

The truck did not stop, police said.

Police traced the truck to Crenshaw, who was later stopped by police in Topsham and arrested by Lisbon police at their station.

He paid $200 bail and was released from the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

Crenshaw appeared in court Tuesday, where he was fined $750.

Assistant District Attorney Katherine MacRae told the judge that an attorney representing the victim said she has been “afraid to run” since the incident, which has “affected her physically and emotionally.”

