LIVERMORE FALLS — Jay, Livermore Falls and Spruce Mountain High School graduates who are enrolled in a two- or four-year college or vocational program are invited to apply for one of two $1,000 scholarships offered by the late Marcia and Louis Brown.

College students must have successfully completed at least one semester of college or vocational school to be eligible to apply.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 27. Applications may be picked up at the RSU 73 Superintendent’s Office at 9 Cedar St. during normal business hours Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact the Superintendent’s Office at 207-897-6722.

