PALM COAST, Fla. – George Peter Nichols of Palm Coast, Fla., formerly of Auburn, Maine, passed away after a long illness on August 11, 2019. George was born in 1927 in Lewiston, the son of Peter Nichols and Thelxy (Rallis) Nichols. He graduated from Lewiston High and then joined the Navy to serve during World War II. He was stationed on the USS Dayton. Upon return from the service, he attended the University of Maine and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering.During his extensive career as an engineer, he collaborated on many projects with architects, as well as national and local contractors, where he oversaw the construction phase of projects for paper mills, power plants, schools, hospitals and municipal buildings. One of his career highlights was managing the installation of the entire security system at the George H.W. Bush Estate in Kennebunkport, Maine, during Vice-President Bush’s tenure.George was an active and long-time member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lewiston, Maine, where he served on the Parish Council for more than 35 years. He donated his services for the architectural design of the current Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lewiston, Maine, as well as the supervision of the ongoing construction, and served as general contractor. For his service to the community, he was recognized as a recipient of the Diocese Laity Award by Metropolitan Methodios, of the Boston Diocese. George also served as President of the George C. Chase Chapter Order of Ahepa. In Florida, he was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of St. Augustine. George was also a life-long member of Tranquil Lodge #29 Order of Masons and the Kora Temple Shriners.George lived in Auburn for many years with his wife, Cynthia, and two daughters, and eventually retired with Cynthia, to Palm Coast, Florida in 1998. He remained active until recently, walking, bicycling, playing bridge, and taking care of all of the home needs. He enjoyed spending time with his family.He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather and was always available to those who needed help. He was a kind and gentle person whom everyone loved. His sense of humor touched everyone who knew him.George is survived by his wife Cynthia (Markos) of 52 years; daughters Kristen Nichols of Boston, Mass., and Elizabeth Nichols Donabedian (John) of Burlington, Mass.; grandchildren Kiki and Ty (Kristen); sisters Cleo George of Seal Beach, Calif., and Angela Hill (Alex) of Palm Coast, Fla., sister-in-laws Angelica (George) Barrett of Cumberland, and Diana Markos of Old Orchard Beach; along with many nieces and nephews.Condolences and fond memories of George may be shared at www.thefortingroupauburn.comVisiting hours will be held at Fortin\Auburn from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday August 23, 2019. The funeral, per request of the family, will be private. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in his memory to:Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox ChurchP.O. Box 1344Lewiston, ME 04240 or:Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church2940 CR 214St. Augustine, FL 32084-2718 or:Stuart MeyerHospice House150 Memorial Medical ParkwayPalm Coast, FL 32164

« Previous

Next »