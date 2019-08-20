The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) hosts Comedian Bob Marley in three shows: 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St., Rangeley. General admission tickets are on sale at bmarley.com. There will be a cash bar (beer/wine) and snacks before and during the shows. The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For the complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org. Photo courtesy of bmarley.com

