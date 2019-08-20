Rangeley Community Chorus presents an evening of music about the weather at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St., Rangeley. The concert will include songs by the full chorus, as well as by small groups and soloists. The chorus is under the direction of Erin Smith, accompanied by Robert Ludwig, and is supported by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. The chorus included members from the Rangeley Region as well as the neighboring towns of Stratton-Eustis and Carrabassett Valley. Membership is open and rotating. Admission is $15; $10 for 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.rangeleyarts.org – click on “Buy Tickets.” They can also be purchased at the RFA Lakeside Theater Box Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 207-864-5000, and will be available at the door. RFA staff photo
