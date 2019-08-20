WILTON — The Board of Selectpersons voted Monday night to postpone a special town meeting scheduled for Sept. 3 to vote on a moratorium on energy permits.

Selectperson Tom Saviello said residents volunteering to review and update Zoning Ordinance 5.7 (Public Service Corporations) will need more time before presenting revisions to the board.

Saviello filed a motion to table the project until a date that has yet to be determined.

“This is an important issue to address,” Saviello said. “The town has voted its disapproval on energy projects, and we will continue working to align our ordinances to that.”

Heinz Gossman, superintendent of the Water and Sewer Department, updated the board on several maintenance and improvement projects that are in the works.

Gossman discussed plans to rebuild the Lake Road pump station. The board approved his request to have Express Electrical Constructors of Skowhegan do the work.

Fire Chief Sonny Dunham told the board five firefighters have resigned for various reasons, but he had already hired three replacements, bringing his crew to 21.

Dunham also said the Fire Department is adding two flagpoles, a donation from Cianbro Corp. of Pittsfield. The Public Safety Building will fly three flags: American, Police Department and Fire Department.

Town Manager Rhonda Irish updated the board on the Forster Manufacturing mill demolition, which is expected to be completed Friday.

Wilton is partnering with Jay for a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, Sept. 7. Wilton residents will be able to take their waste to the Jay Transfer Station from 9 a.m. to noon that day. Next year, the two towns will alternate, and Wilton will host the cleanup day.

Irish also said plans to replace a culvert on Pond Road are proceeding, but permits are pending from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. The project needs to be completed by Sept. 30, and Irish said she is confident it will be done on time.

