WILTON — On Saturday, Aug. 24, Wilton Tractor Supply Company will host animal adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more during their annual Out Here with Animals celebration – a month-long event that recognizes pets, animals and the people who care for them. As part of the pet-centric happenings, animal lovers will have the opportunity to engage with team members about pet and animal care while supporting local rescue groups that are looking to find a safe home for animals in need.

“Tractor Supply celebrates pets and animals of all shapes and sizes year-round, and with our annual Out Here with Animals event, we get to spotlight our customers, their pets and the local rescue groups that play an integral role in the Wilton community,” said Sarah Herr, manager of the Wilton Tractor Supply. “Our team looks forward to this event every year, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers and their pets and animals into the Wilton store for pet treat tastings, giveaways and more.”

On Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Wilton community is invited to visit their Tractor Supply store to support local pet adoption groups by helping find a great home for animals in need. Participating local organizations that will be on site include:

Franklin Memorial Hospital Co-op – On site 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Customers can also support the local animal shelter community by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive. Happening all month long as part of Out Here with Animals, Tractor Supply is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Wilton rescues and shelters.

Along with events that celebrate and support Wilton pets, Out Here with Animals will feature a sale on premium products for pets, small animals and livestock, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment. Beginning Wednesday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 25, customers—and their animals—can enjoy deals on premium brands like Blue Buffalo, Purina Feed, 4health, Hill’s Science Diet and more.

The Wilton community and their leashed, friendly animals are invited to check out Tractor Supply’s Out Here with Animals events and deals at 979 US Route 2 East. Contact the store at 207-778-5900 for more information or details about participating in the Aug. 24 pet adoption.

For expert advice on raising pets and other animals, visit TractorSupply.com/KnowHow and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram. To receive deals and rewards on pet and livestock products, sign up for the Tractor Supply Neighbor’s Club at NeighborsClub.com.

