PARIS — Celebration Barn Theater presents Susan Poulin in “Best of Ida” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

Poulin’s alter-ego Ida LeClair has been called “the funniest woman in Maine.” “Best of Ida” is packed with LeClair’s favorite stories. She’ll share humorous insights on love, friendship and the Pine Tree state of mind, all designed to put audience members in touch with their “innah Mainah.”

Portland Magazine selected Susan Poulin as one of the “Ten Most Intriguing People in Maine.” She writes the popular Maine humor blog and podcast “Just Ask Ida” and is the author of “Finding Your Inner Moose: Ida LeClair’s Guide to Living the Good Life” and “The Sweet Life: Ida LeClair’s Guide to Love and Marriage.”

Tickets to Susan Poulin in “Best of Ida” are available for $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $8 for kids. All tickets are general admission; members receive priority seating. Lobby and concessions open at 6:30 p.m. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.CelebrationBarn.com or call the box office at 207-743-8452. Celebration Barn Theater is located just off Route 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris.

