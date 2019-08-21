SUMNER — The West Sumner Universalist Society is holding the eighth annual “Whatever Sale” for the benefit of the churchfrom 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

This year’s event is the same as in recent years, featuring a ticket auction of 30-50 items with the drawing at 1:30. They would appreciate any donations for the ticket auction, especially themed baskets in memory of loved ones.

As always the food and bake sale, cutlery sales, and lunch will be available. Anyone wishing to cook their favorite recipe will be welcomed.

—

NORWAY — The friends and members of the Second Congregational Church, UCC, Main Street, are almost ready for the 19th annual Tent-N-Treasures Yard Sale to open at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

The sale will happen rain or shine under 10 tents in the church parking lot. Set-up will begin Wednesday evening and will last late into Friday night. The church is looking for community volunteers to help during the day on Thursday and Friday. Call the office to volunteer at 207-743-2290. Youth group members and advisers will spend the night under the tents.

There will be no “early birds” or “previews” allowed before the sale, which will run from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hot dogs and cold drinks will be available at 10:30 a.m.

The revenue will be used to support the missions of the Second Congregational Church.

—

PARIS — The Deering Memorial Community Center will host an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. The community center, located at 39 Main St., South Paris, will also offer table rentals for $20.

For more information or to book a space, call the Paris Public Library at 207-743-6994 or e-mail [email protected]

The funds will support the community center’s annual operating costs. The center offers free or low-cost meeting or activity space for nonprofit, business or personal events.

—

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Historical Society will hold its annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Octagon House, 126 High St. The sale will include furniture, household items, books and antiques.

—

« Previous

filed under: