LIVERMORE — On Saturday, August 24, from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., American Forest Management, a land management and forestry consulting firm, will be co-sponsoring a workshop called the Timber Harvest Tour & Forestry for Maine Birds Program, alongside Maine Audubon and the Maine Forest Service. The workshop, which is open to the public for free admission, is taking place at the Washburn Norlands Living History Center in Livermore. Participants will learn about forest bird habitat and how logging can help create specific habitat elements.

For more information about the forestry tour, contact forester Bill Haslam at 491-1602, or visit https://norlands.org/august-24-forestry-for-maine-birds–timber-harvest-tour.html.

Norlands is also open for tours this day, starting at 11 a.m. Bring a picnic lunch and make a day of it.

