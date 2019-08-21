MANCHESTER – Jason Millard had to travel a long way to play in the Charlie’s Maine Open.

In the end, however, the trip was worth it for the Tennessee resident.

Millard edged defending champion Matt Campbell on the fourth playoff hole to win the Charlie’s Maine Open on Wednesday afternoon, prevailing in what was originally a four-man playoff at Augusta Country Club.

Millard shot a final-round 67 and finished at 8 under.

Campbell, tied with Millard to start the day, had a 67 as well, while Jason Thresher (68) and Shawn Warren, who followed an opening-round 70 with a 62 Wednesday, also made the playoff.

This story will be updated.

