Emmett M. Waller

June 8, 1847 – Feb. 16,1940

Of 2804 14th Street N. W. in Washington, D.C., nearly all his senior life, Cmdr. Emmett Waller of the local Confederate Veteran Association Camp 171, U C.V., had become, upon the Feb. 27, 1939 passing of Comrade Robert Wilson, 93, (Co. D, l” Maryland Cav.) one of the final three Old Rebs known to be living in the District. Ever since settling in Washington in 1902 when Camp 171 had 282 comrades, Emmett was to enjoy their esteem, admiration, even adoration, for they re-elected him their “Brigadier General of the District (of Columbia) Brigade all during 1902-1940.

Effectually, he became their “Life Commander.” At the core of his comrade’s enduring approval must surely have been Emmett’s own humble part in The Boy’s War.

Born near Somerville, Fayette County, Tennessee, just east of Memphis to a Virginia father and North Carolina mother, Emmett was still a tot when the family moved a few miles west to the growing city of some 18,000 citizens. Here he spent his short boyhood until patriotism engulfed him.

Whether he had full or conditional or reluctant parental approval or if he ran away orphaned remains an elusive datum to pin down all these years after. Records confirm, however, that this lad, passing himself off for sixteen, at age 13 years 11 months 9 days, successfully enlisted as a drummer boy on June 6, 1861.

Emmett’s outfit was the 13th Tennessee Infantry. He served faithfully (and notably) at the Battle of Pittsburgh Landing (Shiloh) and on through the Battle of Murfreesboro (Dec. 31 – Jan. 2, 1863), where he became one of the 14,650 Confederate casualties. Here, he bled so much from a leg wound that he was left for dead and so reported. But passing federals, noticing his youth, detected a flicker of life in him; straightway- providentially- they hurried him to a hospital for medical attention, though he went as a prisoner. Upon sufficient recovery he was “let out to play marbles with the other children in the village.”

At this point, Emmett became homesick. It being “the Last War of Chivalry,” he was sent home to Memphis, agreeing to be a civilian at least for a while. Enjoying a respite with relatives, he shortly began to feel guilty for not lending personal support to the Cause that spring of 1863. By mid-June, ex-drummer boy Waller re-joined his beloved C. S. A. by becoming a cavalryman under General Forrest. Pvt. Waller, while sixteen and seventeen, came to admire the wizardry of his commander. He served till war’s end- all, nearly forty-one months. Soon after, for perhaps two years, he became a cowpuncher and trader in the American West; he developed a decided taste for the frontier life. This led to a remarkable decision (for a former Reb)- deliberately joined the United States Army, his old adversary. During 1869-1902 he turned in a commendable 33- year career and retired as a master sergeant.

Mr. Waller’s first endeavor as a civilian was to perform as a musician at Washington’s Belasco Theater for a year. Then, late in 1903, he inaugurated another thirty-three-year-plus career- custodian and bookkeeper for All Soul’s (Unitarian) Church; this work included keeping books for thirteen affiliated organizations. An even larger commitment throughout his final thirty-eight years was his leadership as Brigadier General of the District (of Columbia) Brigade, Confederate Veterans Association. As such, he became commander of Camp 171, U.C.V, and they re-elected him annually for thirty-six years! Cmdr. Waller survived all but two of them – Peter Pierre Smith (March 1844 – Nov. 18, 1941) of Co. B, 2nd Maryland Cavalry, and 295 Connecticut Avenue, NW; and Cornelius B. Hite (Aug. 6, 1842 – Oct. 9, 1943) of Co. F, 1st Virginia Cavalry, who died at his 4830 16th Street, NW, home.

A key factor in “Gen.” Waller’s popularity was his longtime effectiveness (all across D.C. and beyond) in looking after the interests of indigent widows and children of Confederate veterans.

His wife Elizabeth D. Waller (1852? -1933) had given him three sons who would survive him -Emmett D., Lynch D., and Harry W. Waller. Each Confederate Memorial Day Gen. Waller made arrangements for and led a pilgrimage to Arlington National Cemetery, where they decorated his comrades’ graves. Well into his ninety-third year, ex-Drummer Boy Waller succumbed to a heart attack and pneumonia at Walter Reed Hospital. Many were his mourners at All Souls Church, 16th and Harvard Streets, NW, that February 19 at 11 a.m. He went to his final rest where he most wanted to be– the Confederate Plot at Arlington. D.C.

