CANTON – David Alan Wainwright II, 50, passed the morning of August 18, 2019 at home, surrounded by loved ones, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born August 9, 1969.David grew up in Canton on the family potato farm. At an early age, he developed a passion for the outdoors and farming, which would turn into a lifelong pursuit. From logging to emergency relief during Hurricane Katrina, he dedicated his hard-working hands to every adventure, and was truly a Jack of all trades. He rose to every challenge, and he faced his adversity with a tenacious spirt and unmatched grit. He set his own limits by living his life on his own terms. He was a storyteller; whose adventures and tales went far beyond the borders of Canton. They are deeply rooted in local folklore, and will long be remembered for generations to come. David had friends from all over, and was loyal and selfless. Perhaps his greatest legacy will be the individual impact he made on all who knew him. He is survived by his parents, David and Linda Wainwright of Canton; his daughter, Hillary Adams-Wainwright of York; his brother Christopher and sister-in-law Erin of Canton, brother Nicholas and sister-in-law Leanne of Pennsylvania, his sister Mary and brother-in-law Jody Brown of Canton; his niece Ellen and nephews Jonathan, Nathaniel, and Griffin; grandfather Theodore Wainwright of South Portland; his long-time companion, Chrissy, and her daughters Shawna and Katie of Mexico.David was predeceased by his grandparents Robert and Donna Pride of Cape Elizabeth; Freemont MacNeil of Cape Elizabeth, and Norma Wainwright of South Portland. The Wainwright family invites family and friends to attend David’s Celebration of Life from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Boofy Quimby Memorial Center 96 Howes Corner Rd, Turner, ME 04282. No formal dinner will be served, but the family asks you to bring a dish for the potluck.Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 30 Weld St. Dixfield. A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.comIn lieu of flowers, if you would like to make donation to the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice in David’s name you may call (207) 777-7740 or visit their website at https://androscoggin.org

« Previous

Next »