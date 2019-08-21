LEWISTON – Our dear mother, Patricia Dolores Filion Larose, went to heaven on August 19, 2019. She was born in Garthby, PQ, Canada on Sept. 18, 1917, to Nazaire and Delia (Rivard) Filion.She married Marcel Larose on Jan. 4, 1945 at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston. Patricia retired from Shapiro Brothers in 1979 and she and Marcel relocated to Florida, returning to Auburn in 1990. She was a much loved, beautiful and strong woman, devoted to her Lord God, the Virgin Mary, and large family. Patricia prayed for everyone who needed spiritual guidance.She leaves behind her seven children, Joan (Richard) Barrett of Ten Mile, Tenn., Nancy (Richard) Fraser of Harrison, Jacqueline (Tony- deceased) Kelly of Poland, Claire (Dennis) Gravel of Lewiston, Marcel Jr. (Pamela) of Auburn, and Mona (Paul) Bergeron of Minot. Patricia also leaves 18 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren; and five great-great- grandchildren. Patricia was predeceased by her husband; parents; and 11 siblings. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, 217 Turner St. Auburn. Visiting hours will be held at Fortin/Auburn from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, 1 p.m. Friday August 23, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Church in Auburn. A committal service will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a catholic charity of your choice

