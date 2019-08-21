LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library will host a program, “Getting Started in Genealogy,” at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Explore the basics of genealogical research with B.J. Jamieson, genealogy reference specialist at the Maine State Library. Discover the resources that Treat Memorial Library and the Maine State Library have to offer, including free access to Ancestory and HeritageQuest, plus family histories, vital records and Maine Old Cemetery Association records.

The annual Apple Pumpkin Festival Book Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. The library is accepting donations of gently used (or new) books, DVDs and CDs. Those who have a large donation should call and make arrangements for the acceptance of the delivery. On the day of the sale, choose a donation amount and go home with bags of books. The sale will take place downstairs in the auditorium.

The Knit/Crochet group meets at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

Preschool Story Time will offer stories, crafts and activities at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday.

The LEGO Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. September’s challenge will be to build a wind-powered car.

The Book Group will gather at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, to discuss George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel, “1984,” as part of the series on banned books.

The library will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3, in observance of Labor Day.

For more information, call the library at 207-897-3631 or pick up the activities calendar at the circulation desk.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: