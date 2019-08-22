To the Editor:

The Rotary Club of Bethel has had a super busy summer, with our huge yard-sale and auction in June and our Mollyockett Day lobster roll booth in July. We meet as a club each Tuesday morning for breakfast at the Bethel Inn Resort to learn about topics of interest and to explore new ways to serve our communities, our District and the global community. Please let a club member know if you are interested in attending a meeting! A full list can be found on our club website, www.bethelrotary.org.

Our yard-sale and auction raises funds each year to provide scholarships to graduating seniors and to provide financial assistance to causes our club members believe in. We would like to thank all those who came to the event to purchase treasures, and we would especially like to acknowledge the donations of all the donated items and also gift certificates from the following businesses: Bethel Historical Society, Boothbay Railway Village, Conway Scenic Railroad, Amtrak Downeaster, Brooks Bros. Hardware, Good Food Store, Great Glen Trails, Hancock Lumber, Harvest Gold Gallery, Holidae House, Lowell’s Saw Shop, Maine Line Products, McDonald’s, Mt. Washington Auto Road, North Country Dental, Pooh Corner Farm, Portland Sea Dogs, Santa’s Village, Smokin’ Good BBQ, Stars & Strikes Bowling, The Local Hub, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Western Maine Supply.

With the yardsale/auction proceeds, our club awarded over $5,000 in scholarships this year! We recently voted to provide a significant grant to assist with a universally accessible trail between the Bethel Recreational Pathway and the Valentine Farm Conservation Center of the Mahoosuc Land Trust. Additionally, we recently provided funding for both the Outdoor Basketball Courts and to broaden their use to include pickleball courts by painting lines for that purpose, as well as providing a donation to the Bethel Library Summer Reading Program. We have supported after school and enrichment programs with our May Day 5K funds and have recently given scholarships to the following causes: Mahoosuc Kids Association summer programming, Bryant Pond 4H Camp summer programming, Telstar Middle School After School Activity Fund, and the Telstar Youth Football program.

Although it may seem like the holidays are a long way off, the Rotary Club is gearing up to once again launch its Christmas for Children program. For over a quarter of a century, the generosity of our Community has helped this program to support hundreds of families in need during the holiday season. Last year alone, nearly 180 children were provided for. We understand that many charities compete for your donations, but we hope you will consider making a contribution to this proven program. The Rotary Club of Bethel will continue to use your gift to assist needy families during this 2019 holiday season. Please make checks out to Rotary Club of Bethel – Christmas for Children, and send them to PO Box 471, Bethel, ME 04217.

Thanks so much for all the support that you all provide to assist our Club in making our motto, “Service

Above Self” a reality!

Tim LeConey

President 2019-20

