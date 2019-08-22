The driver of this 4-door car was treated for non-life threatening injuries Thursday night after rolling his car at about 8 p.m. on Minot Avenue, a short distance from Mac’s Grill. Police said 59-year-old Patrick Murchison, of Hebron, had been driving on Minot Avenue when his car drifted off the roadway and struck a curb and utility pole before flipping. He was charged with driving after having been declared a habitual offender. The crash was still being investigated later Thursday night. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
