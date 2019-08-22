BETHEL — The Bethel Area Nonprofit Collaborative (BANC) is pleased to announce that it received its status as an independent 501(c)(3) not–for–profit organization and changed its name to CORE: Inspiring Community. CORE unites member organizations and local citizens to cultivate an engaged and thriving community. Through community-wide initiatives, CORE delivers resources, programming, networking events, and mentorship opportunities that bring businesses and people together to build and inspire community.

CORE will continue to offer programs and services locally in the greater Bethel region and expand its reach to rural communities in Maine and neighboring New Hampshire. “CORE firmly believes that small towns have the capacity, talent, and resources to strengthen community,” says Amy Scott, CORE’s Executive Director. “We provide the critical services and tools that help engage local people in developing effective, creative solutions together.”

CORE offers monthly Coffee Chats on topics related to fundraising, marketing, and development. These are the first Wednesday of each month from 8:30-9:30 a.m., at The Gem. On September 4th, guest presenter Annie Reiter of Connect! Consulting will share tips and strategies on grant writing. To stay up-to-date on future chats, workshops, trainings, and events, please visit our website at www.inspirecore.org and Like our Facebook Page www.facebook.com/Coreinspirecommunity/.

To learn more about CORE and find out how you can get involved, please join us at the CORE Launch Party on September 12th from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at The Gem. For more information, contact Amy Scott, Executive Director at 357-3189 or [email protected].

