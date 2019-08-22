Dutch Baby

Here is a recipe that is sure to impress, but is deceptively simple for breakfast, brunch or “breakfast for dinner.” Everyone, young and old will delight at seeing the dutch baby rise up on the sides to make a spectacular inverted popover! Feel free to add whatever fruit- fresh or dried that you would like in small pieces. Fresh or Frozen Maine Wild Blueberries are perfect!

Cook 25 minutes ∙ Makes Yield 2 to 4 servings ∙

INGREDIENTS

4 eggs

½ cup flour

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon sugar (optional)

Pinch of nutmeg

4 tablespoons butter

Syrup, preserves, confectioners’s sugar or cinnamon sugar

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Combine eggs, flour, milk, sugar and nutmeg in a bowl and whisk until until smooth. Place butter in a heavy 10-inch skillet or baking dish and place in the oven. As soon as the butter has melted (watch it so it does not burn) add the batter to the pan, return pan to the oven and bake for 20 minutes, until the pancake is puffed and golden. Remove pancake from oven, cut into wedges and serve at once plain or topped with syrup, preserves,

confectioners' sugar or cinnamon sugar. Please be careful when holding the hot handle of your skillet upon removal from the oven!

« Previous

Next »

filed under: