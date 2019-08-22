NORWAY — The Longley Square Summer Performance Series is proud to announce that the Nevaeh Dance Circus returns on Thursday, August 25, along with Cosmic Creation, and Steve Corning for an extended show.

The Nevaeh Dance Circus combines contemporary dance with circus/vaudeville/theater/music to create a unique and meaningful evening for all ages. Cosmic Creation brings tribal fusion belly dance to Oxford Hills and beyond. Steve Corning showcases juggling, magic, and improv in his one-man show. The event gets under way at 5 p.m. with a Hoop Jam followed by the featured performers at 5:30. The show continues until 7 p.m.

Is your child interested in joining the dance circus? Register for fall classes at the event!

Please contact [email protected]for more information/questions.

