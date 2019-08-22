Nomination papers for municipal elections in Old Town will be available this Monday, Aug. 26.

On the city council, there are two terms expiring. Opening up are the seats currently held by Jan Klitch and Carol May. On RSU 34’s Board of Directors, meanwhile, the term of Donna Conary is coming to an end.

All seats are for three-year terms.

Nomination papers are available from the city clerk and must be returned by Sept. 9. At least 25 signatures are needed for a candidate to be on the ballot.

Old Town’s municipal elections will be held on Nov. 5.

For more information, call the City Clerk’s office at 827-3980.

