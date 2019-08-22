LEWISTON – Cynthia L. Gray, 63, of Lewiston, passed away on Saturday August 17, 2019 in her residence at Spurwink. She was born in Topeka, Kansas on Jan. 29, 1956, a daughter of Velva (Myers) Gray and the late Harvey Gray.

She was a resident of Pineland for many years before moving to Lewiston. She enjoyed taking long rides, music and mostly enjoyed ice cream and personal jokes she shared with only herself. She brought great joy and laughter to all those around her.

She is survived by her mother Velva (Myers) og Gray; a brother David Gray of Houlton, a sister Sandra Costello and husband Terry of Lisbon Falls; three nieces, twonephews; and six great-nieces and nephews.

Cynthia was predeceased by her father Harvey Gray; her grandparents Minnie and Reginald Gray, and Naomi and Harold Hauserman.

Services will be at a later date and will be private.

The family wishes to thank her friends who have always given her such loving care.

A Service of Advantage Funeral Home, 999 Forest Ave., Portland, ME 04103. 899-4605.

