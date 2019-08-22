Miles does not have wings but he has logged in many frequent flyer miles.

Three year old Miles’ previous owner was a pilot that would take Miles with him when he flew his private plane. Miles enjoyed this companionship and form of travel until things changed at home and he had to be surrendered to the shelter.

Miles is a handsome, red, Vizla. He is very smart and knows some of his basic commands. He has a fondness for toys. He will gather his toys together and pick out one to play with. His favorite is a ball.

Miles will thrive with someone that can take him along for the ride. It doesn’t have to be in a plane. He will be very happy being the co-pilot in a car or truck.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

