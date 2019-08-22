PARIS — School Administrative District 17 Assistant Superintendent Patrick Hartnett told directors Monday, Aug. 19, there were still staffing positions to fill despite a strong hiring effort over the summer.

“Most of the vacancies are due to late resignations,” he said. “We have about a half dozen teaching positions district-wide and a few support staff. We might have to fill some of those positions with long-term subs while we continue searching.”

Curriculum Director Heather Manchester said teachers have been working hard over the summer. “We have had about 25 opportunities for professional development. We have been very busy and are very excited for the start of school,” she said.

The first day of school for students in K-7 and 9 is Aug. 28. Grades 8 and 10-12 return the following day. Pre-K begins Sept. 3.

Facilities Director Dana Dillingham told directors work on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning units at Guy E. Rowe Elementary School in Norway would continue into the new school year. Contractors would be working on the project after school hours, he said.

In other matters, Bob Jewell of South Paris and Anita Hakala of Norway were reappointed to 2-year terms on the Maine Vocational Region 11 Board of Directors.

