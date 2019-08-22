JAY — One person was injured late Tuesday when two vehicles traveling in opposite directions collided head-on at a corner near the center of Claybrook Road.

A pickup truck left the scene without a tire, Livermore Falls Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said. There were scrape marks in the road.

Brody Pond, 22, of Farmington who was in a second vehicle, complained of chest pain believed to be from a seatbelt, Steward said.

Pond was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

His car was traveling toward Route 133 and the truck was going toward Moose Hill Road in Livermore Falls, Steward said.

Both vehicles sustained damage on their driver’s-side front fenders in the crash that was reported at 11:21 p.m., he said.

Livermore Falls police officer Steve Gould found the truck in Fayette. Jay police have taken over the investigation.

