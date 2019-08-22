Did you know, that in 1970 an estimated number of 23.4 million cats and dogs were killed in shelters? But, almost 50 years later, it is now an estimated 1.5 million. This major decrease is all because of one thing. The “No-Kill Movement”. Basically, the “No-Kill Movement” is the goal of saving animals’ lives. Approximately 6.5 million animals enter U.S. shelters every year. 56% of dogs that enter shelters are euthanized, and 71% of cats that enter shelters are euthanized. This is why we think euthanizing animals in shelters should be illegal. We think this because it is inhumane. Also, all the money spent on euthanasia could be better spent on protecting the animals instead. Lastly, because there are many alternative ways.

Only 1% of animals that are euthanized are irremediably suffering. So why are the other 99% of animals in shelters being euthanized? Although kill shelters don’t turn away any animals, they usually don’t even have room for the animals they aren’t turning away. According to Heinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport, They “compassionately put them down via injection, a traumatic method for staff.” It even states here that it’s traumatic for the staff. When the shelters euthanize them, they mostly use seizure medicine called phenobarbital. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) says in an article called “Pets” “Euthanasia techniques should result in rapid loss of consciousness followed by cardiac or respiratory arrest and the ultimate loss of brain function. In addition, the technique should minimize distress and anxiety experienced by the animal prior to the loss of consciousness.”

They also admit that “the absence of pain and distress cannot always be achieved.” Which means that the animal might be feeling pain during the euthanasia process. This proves my point because sometimes they are hurting the animals while euthanizing. Other acceptable euthanasia methods are; injection of barbiturates (example: phenobarbital or secobarbital as I said before), gassing the animals with inhalant anesthetics, carbon monoxide, and it is sometimes acceptable to gas them with nitrogen and argon, as well as electrocuting and penetrating captive bolts (which is a bolt shot at a point-blank range from a gun into the animal’s skull, and if it is shot in the proper location it will destroy enough brain tissue to kill them instantly). “Killing healthy and treatable animals is debilitating and demoralizing for the people who have to do it,” says Maddie’s Fund in an article called “Ten Reasons to Consider No-Kill”. No humane person wants an animal to go through that pain.

Our second reason on why euthanizing animals in shelters should be illegal is because all the money spent on euthanasia could be better spent on protecting the animals instead. On average, spaying an animal can cost up to $175 while neutering an animal can cost up to $135. But, the cost of the euthanization process can cost up to $300. With the amount of money it takes to euthanize an animal, you can spay almost two females, or neuter almost three males. This goes with my previous claim, that instead of euthanizing animals, we can protect them. Spaying or neutering an animal is very practical as it can also reduce overcrowding, which then reduces the need for euthanizing animals in the first place. Did you know, that typically, the monthly expenses for owning a pet can cost up to $100? That is 3 times less than the amount of euthanization.

So, the amount for euthanizing an animal, can equal the amount of feeding three or even more, depending on the size of the pet, for a whole month. So, if they stopped euthanizing animals, they could spend more money on feeding them and making them healthier. Generally, the cost for annual medical exams go from $130 for cats and $235 for dogs. These amounts don’t show a humongous difference from the $300 it takes to euthanize an animal, but wouldn’t it be better if we helped the animals get healthier and stronger, then to just give up on them, and put them down? As you can see, if shelters didn’t spend all that money on euthanizing animals, they could use it instead for spaying/neutering them instead. Perhaps give them enough resources for a whole month, or even use it to give them exams, and help them get healthier and stronger.

Our last reason on why euthanizing animals in shelters should be illegal is because there are many alternative ways, to killing them. One of these ways is transporting or relocating. From an article called “Shelter Intake and Surrender” by the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) website of relocating and transporting it says, “Animal relocation and transport can be key to saving more lives, especially animals who are euthanized because of shelter overcrowding.” The process of transporting or relocating animals is simple. It is when the animals are transported from shelters that are overcrowded to shelters where there are fewer animals, and the chances of adoption are greater.

Another alternative way is giving them out to rescue groups. Basically, what a rescue group does is take animals from shelters and try to get them adopted, outside of keeping them in shelters. For example, they can hold an adoption day in a local park or something along those lines. One final alternative way is giving them to foster families. A foster family for animals is just like how it would be for humans. Except, a foster family for animals usually only keeps the animals for very short periods of time.

What this would do is free up room in shelters and it would also give families an opportunity to take care of a pet and give it a good home even if it is just for a little while. Now you know some of the great ways that shelters can prevent from euthanizing animals. You know that they can transport or relocate them. They can also give them out to rescue groups. Lastly, you know that they can give them to foster families. So, there should be no reason to kill them at all. Right?

Although our opinion is that kill shelters should be illegal, we can understand why some people support them. They do help in some ways, such as helping with our overpopulating issue. There are so many animals in the world, and not enough people willing to help them. But, we do think that there are other ways to deal with that issue, such as spaying/neutering, and fostering. Another thing they do to help is they never turn away an animal, which can be a good thing when an animal needs a meal or medical care.

However, it’s more of a catch 22- because if they continue to live on the streets, they will probably die eventually. But, if they go to the shelter, they will have three days to live unless someone adopts them. Some of their animals end up in loving homes, which is good, but a lot of the times they end up being euthanized. Even though we understand why some people support kill shelters, we still stand by our opinion of banning all kill shelters in the US.

In conclusion, we think kill shelters should be illegal because it is not humane to kill so many animals. We also think that they are wasting their money on euthanizing the animals when they could be providing the necessities. And, lastly, because there are many alternative ways.

