Waste pickup

REGION — There will be a hazardous household waste collection on Saturday, August 24, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Free and Open Only to residents of Norridgewock, Smithfield, New Sharon, Madison, Anson, Embden, Rome, Vienna Hosted by Waste Management at Waste Management Crossroads Landfill, 357 Mercer Road (Rt 2, Norridgewock.

Historical society

FARMINGTON — On Monday, Aug. 26, Farmington Historical Society will hold a Pot Luck and meeting, at 6 p.m., at the North Church, 118 High St. Farmington. At 7 p.m please join in the celebration of Farmington’s 225th anniversary: 1794–2019. History, music, games, prizes, refreshments. Fun for all. Everyone welcome.

Yard sale

LIVERMORE — To benefit the NEW Livermore Little Free Food Pantry. Benefit Yard Sale – August 30 – Sept 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., all three days.

We are looking for families to join in on the fund raising effort. Please bring sale items (or cash donations) to Donna at 247 Canton Rd. Livermore ME 04253 or for more information call 491-0066. B

Books are welcome as Ryan is opening “Livermore Little Free Book Library” next month. Free coffee and donuts available at sale and there may even be a van with free blood pressure checks as well.

