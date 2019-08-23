Start your Labor Day weekend with the Maine Outdoor Film Festival on Friday, August 30th, at 7:00pm in Rangeley’s Lakeside Theatre, 2493 Main Street. This year’s films take us from Europe’s Switzerland, Spain, and England; across the ocean to New York State; then, through several western states; and on to Alaska. Admission is $6 for adults, and $3 for Appalachian Trail hikers and children under 12. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

“Nolan’s Fourteen” (5:50 min, dir. Matt Trappe) introduces us to Joe Grant who wants to push himself to “that edge” that will enable him to dig deep into his own self. “Growth ultimately comes with a certain amount of struggle,” he says. He chooses Nolan’s 14 as his way toward self-knowledge—and so begins his rowdy jaunt through Colorado’s Sawatch range which links fourteen 4,000-foot mountains over roughly 100 miles. Joe finds what he was looking for and, in the process, sets the unsupported record for the route.

“Orogonia” (8:30 min, dir. Enrique Pedrero Pacheco) takes us on a philosophical journey, passing through the stunning scenery of boundless European highlands, and leading into the heart of humankind’s the deepest yearnings.

Two films introduce us to valiant outdoorsmen with physical challenges. In “Sound of Silence” (11:30 min, dir. Philippe Woodtli), skiing helps Robin Gillon find his way. Born severely deaf, he was bullied by his peers, branded a fool by his teachers, and locked away in a basement at his first job at a bank, but the peaks of Switzerland give him life. “Enock” (15:06 min, dir. Craig Muderlak) tells how for paraplegic Enock Glidden has both the strength to do 3,000 pull-ups and—more importantly—the support of a community of friends, family, mentors, and strangers who help make his dream to climb El Capitan in Washington a reality.

The film “Movements” (13:29 min, dir. Colin Scott) tells a “symphonic saga” divided into four parts—“Rainbow,” “Steelhead,” “Musky,” and “Striper”—about three Alaska fishing guides who take a road trip back home to New York City. Traveling from Alaska’s Edenic paradise to New York’s “modern-day Gomorrah,” they arrive in Times Square on Halloween night. The film’s full “symphony,” titled “Agartha,” refers to the legendary luminous world said to be located at the earth’s core; its entrance is believed to be hidden at the bottom of an unnamed mountain lake that is accessible to anyone willing to look, to walk and cast, and to keep on looking.

“The Home for Broken Toys” (23:54 min, dir. Holly Butcher) introduces us to a group of middle-aged men—the “East German Ladies Swimming Team—who plunge, every winter weekend, into the freezing waters of a pond in central London. The film follows the team through one season to explore their motivations, which turn out to be comedic, poignant, and profound.

On the day after the Maine Outdoor Film Festival–Saturday, August 31st, join other outdoor enthusiasts at the Rangeley Trail Town Festival from 10:00am to 4:00pm, on Pond Street. Celebrate Maine with games and activities for all, including Gifford’s Ice Cream Eating Contest at 3:00, a marshmallow roast, arts and crafts, exhibits, a raffle, and more. Rangeley’s own Joe Montimurro will provide music, starting at 12:30. Joe has a long rock-and-roll playlist, and he’ll be hosting an open mike for anyone to join in, as well. For more information, see http://rangeleytrailtown.com ; for film trailers and more, visit http://maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/2019-rangeley

