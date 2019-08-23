A 78-year-old Naples man was charged with felony theft after he was found in a motor home he allegedly stole in Alfred, Maine State Police said Friday.

Police say Joseph Boldiga was found Friday in the motor home in the parking lot of the Kittery rest area on Interstate 95. Boldiga is accused of stealing the motor home from a person in Alfred after agreeing to buy the vehicle but failing to pay for it.

The victim made multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact Boldiga, who did not return the vehicle to the owner after agreeing to buy it, police said.

Boldiga was charged with felony theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. He was released at the scene and is scheduled to appear in York County Superior Court on Nov. 8.

The motor home was returned to the owner, police said.

« Previous

filed under: