MILTON – Elaine C. Roberts, 83, of Milton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Aug. 21, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Albany on Aug. 10, 1936, a daughter of Percy F. and Maude A. (Vail) Clifford. Elaine was educated in Newry schools. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Elaine was a member of the Rumford Center Grange and the Bryant Pond Historical Society. She loved reading, knitting and feeding the birds.

Surviving are her children, Bettina Testerman and husband Bill of Milton, Steve Roberts of Milton, Miles Roberts and wife Renee of Rumford; two brothers, John Clifford of Rumford and Ernest Clifford and wife Joyce of North Norway; many many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Francis; and a daughter Julie.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

Visiting hours will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday August 25, at S.G. Thibault Funeral Home, followed by a service celebrating Elaine’s life at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Greenleaf Cemetery in Milton.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

« Previous

Next »