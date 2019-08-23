Born: 1985

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Ryan Letourneau was born in l.ewiston on April 25, 1985. He was formerly a longtime resident qf Maine and recently was a resident St. Augustine, Fla.

Ryan was educated in local schools. He was a skilled builder and took pride in his work. He worked as a painter and carpenter. He was the father to two beautiful sons, Jayden and Giovanni, who he cherished dearly, In his spare time, Ryan loved the ocean, playing pool, fishing ,water skiing at the family camp or playing a good prank on friends and family.

Ryan was working hard to improve his life and wanted everyone to love themselves and to be happy. He is now in eternal peace and eternal shelter that only God can provide. He is safe now and his memory will be cherished forever.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Steve Letourneau and Anna Bouchard Letourneau: his sons Jayden and Giovanni; brother Nicholas Letourneau; fiance Jess Underwood; maternal grandmother, Gloria Biron, paternal grandparents Jacqueline and Richard Camire and Ray and Darlene Letourneau; best friend Jen Johnson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predecreased by is maternal grandfather Roland “Lou” Biron.

An informal service will be held privately at a later date.

