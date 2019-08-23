Sir William, Male, 3 Years, Hound Mix
Hullo there, my name is Sir William. I am your typical large hound dog. I’d do best in a home with older kids, would prefer to meet your dog to see if we can get along, and definitely would like a home with no cats. Please come meet me at the shelter.
Edward, Senior, Male
Hi there. My name is Edward. I am a sweet dude still adjusting to my new surroundings here at the shelter. Please come meet me.
