Sir William, Male, 3 Years, Hound Mix

Hullo there, my name is Sir William. I am your typical large hound dog. I’d do best in a home with older kids, would prefer to meet your dog to see if we can get along, and definitely would like a home with no cats. Please come meet me at the shelter.

Edward, Senior, Male

Hi there. My name is Edward. I am a sweet dude still adjusting to my new surroundings here at the shelter. Please come meet me.

