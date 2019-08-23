You may have heard of “The Moth Story-Hour” on NPR, or “Stories from the Stage on PBS, but our plan is a little different from those venues. We want ALL ages to gather to share stories from our personal lives, or a favorite children’s book, tale or myth. We are hosting a “Story-Share” Sunday afternoons on September 8, 15, & 22, from 2-4 pm in the Undercroft of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Rangeley. Come to tell and be heard, or just to listen!
