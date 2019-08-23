THUMBS UP to Frank, Patty and Leo Cerminara. At 5:00 p.m. one hot evening after a long days work the folks at Cerminara Enterprises were kind enough to assist my wife and I in designing a stone walkway at their shop. This included moving stones around to their correct position, despite the fact that they were not going to be doing the installation work. Just good people helping their Rangeley neighbors.

THUMBS UP to Linda and her team at Ecopelagican. This is the most fun, interesting and educational store in Rangeley. Linda and her team excel in customer service. From thru hiker shuttles to going way beyond the call of duty for customers. They are 5 star!

THUMBS UP to Scrappy Chef. We have the opportunity to eat her wonderful meals in the summer as well as read her column year round in Florida. She also cleans my lake house and it always looks picture perfect and smells great! My whole family just loves her when visiting, and cooks mean ribs.

THUMBS DOWN to whomever in their infinite wisdom decided to replace our cell phone towers in the height of summer. Service is reminiscent of 20 years ago. These unforced errors prevent teleworkers, visitors and local residents to live AND work here which hurts the local economy.

THUMBS DOWN to the parents and children of Rangeley who don’t participate in the Little Miss and Mister Woodchip Contest at the logging festival. No entrants from Rangeley this year!

THUMBS UP to the volunteer Water Quality Monitors who check our water clarity biweekly through the summer!

