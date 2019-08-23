The teenage band Lie to Me will begin Mixers’ rockin’ weekend starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday. There is no cover charge. Submitted photo
The second annual Charity Poker Rally Run will held at Mixers in Sabattus on Saturday to benefit the Besty Ann Ross House of Hope, the only female homeless veteran shelter in Maine. Ride registration starts at 10 a.m. and the cost is $35. There will be raffles, prizes and food, and closing with a performance by the Uncrowned Kings starting at 7 p.m. There is no cover. For more information, visit mixersnightclublounge.com/ or call 207-375-4188.
« Previous
Latest Articles
-
New England Patriots
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.