The teenage band Lie to Me will begin Mixers’ rockin’ weekend starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday. There is no cover charge. Submitted photo

The second annual Charity Poker Rally Run will held at Mixers in Sabattus on Saturday to benefit the Besty Ann Ross House of Hope, the only female homeless veteran shelter in Maine. Ride registration starts at 10 a.m. and the cost is $35. There will be raffles, prizes and food, and closing with a performance by the Uncrowned Kings starting at 7 p.m. There is no cover. For more information, visit mixersnightclublounge.com/ or call 207-375-4188.

