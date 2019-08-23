WILTON — Wynn and Sandy Muller have been named as one of five finalists for the Natural Resource Council of Maine’s People’s Choice Award.

Voting for the annual award will end September 9. To vote visit NRCM’s People’s Choice Award page.

The Mullers have been spending time in Wilton since 1987. The couple has been active in promoting the health of all Maine lakes.

They have devoted their time to build awareness about the importance of protecting Maine’s lakes. They assisted in bringing attention to the value of loons on Wilson Lake.

The Mullers helped establish a loons and lakes educational program for Wilton’s third grade students.

They also helped develop/install a research buoy in the middle of Wilson Lake that measures temperature and dissolved oxygen year round. Students at the University of Maine Farmington and other volunteers take part in the data collection that monitors the lake’s clarity and overall health.

The Mullers have spearheaded, collaborated and participated in the Courtesy Boat Inspections and Lake Smart programs. The boat inspection program has been active since 2003 when 40 volunteer hours were given for 34 boat inspected. The program has evolved and now involves hiring students with adult support staff available if needed for each of the 15 weeks of the program which is sponsored by local businesses.

They have served on Maine Lake Society committees and participated in other ways to protect Maine lakes and their wildlife.

Wynn and Sandy were instrumental in bringing Gold LakeSmart status to Wilson Lake in 2009. 15% of lake shore properties are certified and that percentage keeps growing.

The Mullers use their pontoon boat as a research vessel and provide trips around Wilson Lake. They include others on their summer water testing trips. They have served as tour guides for a variety of groups, offering commentary on the lake and its ecosystem.

They have held leadership roles at the local and state level. Wynn Muller is past president and current treasurer, Friends of Wilson Lake. He is past chair and current director, Maine Council of Lake Associations.

FOWL current president Rob Lively and member Nancy Prince nominated the Mullers.

Other finalists are:

Donald Cote of Vassalboro

Sandi Howard of Caratunk

Don Miskill of Orrs Island

Sally Trice of Westbrook

For more information or those experiencing voting difficulties, contact Beth Comeau at [email protected] or 207-430-0106.

