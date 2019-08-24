Neighborhood watch meeting to be held

AUBURN — The Neighborhood Watch will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Sixth Street Congregational Church. Lt. Harrington from the Auburn Police Department will address the group. The meeting is open to all. Bring questions. Coffee and munchies will be served.

Cafe to take on making tough decisions

LEWISTON — How to make difficult decisions will be explored at Lifetree Cafe in a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.

The program, “Making Life’s Toughest Decisions: Dealing with Dilemmas,” features a screening of the award-winning short film, “The Last Race,” the story of a family forced to decide whether to donate the organs of a loved one.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Cafe is located at 1919 Lisbon Road. For more information, contact Travis Burleigh at 207-783-3316 or [email protected]

Learn about bees at Maine Wildlife Park

GRAY — The Cumberland County Beekeepers Association (CCBA), a local chapter of the Maine State Beekeeping Association (MSBA), will be at the Maine Wildlife Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, to discuss the industrious life of the honeybee, its job as an important pollinator of fruits and vegetables and the role of the beekeeper.

Parts of a beehive, beekeeping equipment and a small observation hive will be on display, and several experienced beekeepers will be available to answer questions.

Did you know that the honeybee is the official Maine State Insect? Or how important the honeybee’s work is to the economic success of the official Maine State Fruit, the wild blueberry? For more information, go to http://mainebeekeepers.org/.

Maine honey and other products of the hive will be available for purchase.

College courses open for high school students

ORONO — The University of Maine, Maine’s flagship campus, is offering a broad portfolio of over 80 on-campus courses and over 40 online courses in a wide range of academic disciplines to high school students. Classes are taught by UMaine faculty and meet general education requirements of the University of Maine System, as well as the majority of colleges nationwide.

Students across the state will benefit from the flexibility and variety of Academ-e online and Aspirations on-campus early college courses offered this fall.

Through a partnership between the Maine Department of Education and the University of Maine, tuition is waived for students of Maine public and home schools for up to six college credits a semester and 12 college credits a year. Fall classes start Tuesday, Sept. 3. Registration is open at umaine.edu/earlycollege.

Interested students and parents are encouraged to contact Allison Small, early college programs coordinator, 207-581-8004 or [email protected]

Bridgton Academy annual picnic

HARRISON — Tuesday, Sept. 3, is the date of this year’s Bridgton Academy annual picnic to be held at Crystal Lake Park. The annual event — now in its 36th year — was started by the late Celia Tarbox Ballard from the Class of 1930 and it first took place in 1983.

Alumni and friends of Bridgton Academy are invited to meet at the gazebo at Crystal Lake Park at 11:30 a.m. Bring a picnic lunch and a lawn chair.

For more information, contact Sarah Leroy, Office of Alumni & Development, 207-647-3322, ext. 1213, or [email protected]

Lithuanian Heritage Club plans picnic

RUMFORD — The Lithuanian Heritage Club will meet at noon Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Rumford Town Hall, first-floor conference room. Use the River Street entrance.

The annual Lithuanian Picnic will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Black Mountain.

Feral Feline Friends seeks donations for sale

GREENE — Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends is looking for items, in good shape, gently used, previously loved, for the super summer yard sale and bottle drive to help finance the work done for the feral cat colonies.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday Sept. 6 and 7, on Route 202, 700 Main St., across from Hurricane’s Cafe and next to Farris Equipment.

The donated items and financial donations will help the organization continue to save the lives of feral cats. For the past 4o years, Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends has been on a mission to continue the work on a daily basis.

Donated items in good condition may be brought to the yard sale on Sept. 6 and 7. Large items such as refrigerators, stoves and sofas cannot be accepted.

For more information, contact Norm Blais at [email protected] Monetary donations are appreciated and can be sent to Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends, P. O. Box 274, Greene, ME 04236 or to PayPal at www.tommysferalfelinefriends.com.

