NORWAY – Francis R. Moxcey, 76, passed away on Saturday Aug. 17, 2019 at his residence.
There will be a service held for the family and friends at the family cemetery, August 31 at 1 p.m. at 14 Ayer Drive, Norway, ME 04268. Following will be a celebration of life at his residence.
