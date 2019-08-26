LEWISTON — The 27th annual Lisbon Golden Reunion will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Ramada Inn. The event was begun by the class of 1942 on the occasion of its 50th reunion. A meet and greet will take place at 11 a.m. and a buffet at 12:30 p.m..

The reunion is open to all those who graduated from, or attended, Lisbon High School 50 or more years ago and their guests. Members of the Class of 1969 are celebrating their 50th reunion this year. Also observing milestone reunions are the classes of 1949 (70th), 1954 (65th), 1959 (60th) and 1964 (55th). Mike Violette, MV DJ Services, will provide music from the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s. Once again more than 20 items will be raffled to raise money for the scholarship fund. Last year four $1,500 scholarships were awarded to Lisbon High School seniors.

For more information or to register, contact Nancy Violette, 8 Upland Road, Lisbon, ME 04250, 207-353-8013. Leave a message if no one answers. The cost is $30 a person and include name, address, phone number, email address and graduating class with registration fee. For more information information, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/lisbongoldenreunion/ Reservations should be received by Aug. 28.

—

WILTON — The Mexico High School Class of 1972 will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Calzolaio Pasta Co., 248 Main St. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to attend.

For more information, call 207-824-2328 or 207-364-3657.

—

JAY — The Stephens High Class of 1952 will hold their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at LeFleurs. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.

—

RUMFORD — The Stephens High School Class of 1956 luncheon will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, at Gatch’s. All classmates and spouses are welcome.

—

Lewiston class to hold 40-year reunion

AUBURN — The Lewiston High School Class of 1979 will hold its 40th reunion from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Martindale Country Club. Cost is $40 a person or $75 a couple and will include food and a DJ. Hotels rooms are available if from out of town.

RSVP by sending a check to Bob Levesque or “LHS Class of ’79” at 14 Richmond Road, Turner, ME 04282.

Hotel rooms are available if from out of town. Anyone with questions should contact Barbara (Miller) Legate at [email protected]

