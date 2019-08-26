MINOT — Selectmen were advised Monday night a plow driver might be needed to assist the Highway Department this winter.

Town Administrator Danielle Loring and Highway Department Supervisor Scott Parker informed the board that they have not heard from one plowing contractor hired in the past.

Parker said his calls to Perry Transport of Poland have gone unreturned and time is getting short to prepare for the plowing season.

Loring has begun interviewing applicants interested in plowing for the town.

The employee would be hired more as a contracted service and be guaranteed so many hours for plowing and sanding.

Loring and Parker also presented the idea of investing in a plow and sand truck. They suggested the possibility of a bond issue that includes a three-quarter-ton truck, a new backhoe and a dump truck being presented to voters in March 2020.

Loring said it is getting more difficult to contract commercial establishments for plowing and sanding.

In other matters, selectmen approved a warrant article to reduce the minimum acreage for the rural district from five to two and a half acres.

Fire Chief Jim Allen announced that the new firetruck will be in service by Labor Day.

Selectmen supported the idea of the town adopting the Maine Uniform Building Code and encouraged the Planning Board to research an article for town meeting approval.

