AUBURN — A New York City man has been extradicted there on a warrant charging felony robbery and assault.

Jamil Dabson, 33, had been held in Androscoggin County Jail since Jan. 18 when he was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

According to an affidavit by Maine State Police Trooper Marcus Reny, 86 grams of fentanyl bricks were found rolled up in pajama pants in Dabson’s backpack when police stopped the taxi cab he was riding in at Main and Sabattus streets.

Dabson had been on bail conditions that allowed police to search him on suspicion of drug possession.

The drug charge and other unrelated charges against Dabson were dismissed by prosecutors during a plea hearing July 25 after police learned Officer Nicholas Meserve of the Lewiston Police Department had apparently pocketed some of the fentanyl, a synthetic form of heroin, during that traffic stop while he assisted Reny.

Meserve died Feb. 8 of acute fentanyl intoxication, Police Chief Brian T. O’Malley announced in May.

Under the July 25 plea agreement, Dabson pleaded no contest to a drug possession charge and was sentenced to time served. The plea means he doesn’t admit to the facts of the case, but the court found him guilty and imposed a sentence.

He had remained in jail following the plea because of the outstanding warrant in New York, which Assistant Attorney General John Risler said involved “serious felony charges” related to robbery and assault.

Dabson waived extradition.

Jail officials said Monday that authorities from New York picked up Dabson shortly after noon Thursday.

