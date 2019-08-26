The Lewiston High School Class of 1949 recently held its 70th reunion at the Hilton Garden Inn, Auburn, with 23 classmates attending. Also present were relatives, friends and guests. The event included a buffet, raffle, singing school songs and a presentation by Gail Lawrence (Jeannette Jacques Gregoire’s daughter) of the Twin Cities of long ago and classmates as they appeared in the “Folio” yearbook. Classmates, seated, from left: Bernadette Tardif Thibeault, Elma Edwards Marzilli, Ronald Lagueux, Omer Miclon, Charlotte Gelinas DesJardins, Robert Hunter, Ray Normand and Bertrand Bussiere; standing: Richard Pelley, Beatrice Laliberte Jackson, Jeanine Lessard Kivus, Mary Haynes Bussell, Georgia Moskovis Caris, Jacqueline Eaton Barr, Louise Cyr Bouchard, Jeannette Jacques Gregoire, Constance Simard St. Pierre, Marguerite Dionne Morin, Phyllis Zallen Wilner, Normand Dumont, Arvilla Pettingill LaChance, Nancy Schott Plaisted and Mickey Weiner.
