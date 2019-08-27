AUBURN —Dan Schall, Zelienople, Pennsylvania, will provide an evening of music and testimony at the Marston Corners Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. Through his music and testimony, he conveys his love for Jesus Christ and his concern for his fellow man’s eternity. His ministry focuses on encouragement and God’s love for man.

Schall stutters when he speaks, but the Lord has bless him with a singing voice of praise to share the Lord’s words through music. In his early years of his life he was filled with anger, feeling that even if there was a God, He had forsaken him. Even though he had difficulty in being able to share what Christ had meant to him in spoken word, God had given him a voice to share it through song.

For 30 years, Schall worked a full-time job and continued to give 100 to 125 concerts a year. In the fall of 2001, he resigned his job and formed Dan Schall Ministries. Schall and his wife, Linda, travel hundreds of miles each year sharing how God has touched their lives and to share with others the love that Jesus Christ has for them.

CDs will be available at the concert and through his website, www.DanSchall.org.

filed under: