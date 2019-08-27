BETHEL — Team Hailey Hugs presents the third annual Maine Goes Gold For Childhood Cancer Awareness Kickoff Event on Saturday, Aug. 31. Team Hailey Hugs, a nonprofit organization devoted to raising awareness of childhood cancer, is hosting the “awareness event” on the Town Common. A full day of family activities is planned.
Highlights include:
• Music from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. with local acts and professional recording artists, including Latch, Megan Clark, Mark Gentle, The Only Hope Band, Bob White and Tom LeClerc;
• A live auction and silent auction held in the early afternoon, with items donated by local businesses and community members;
• A parade through the town of Bethel at 11 a.m.;
• Pony rides, clowns, fairies, princesses;
• Food and merchandise vendors;
• Mr Drew and His Animals Too from 12:30 to 2 p.m.; and
• Fireworks at the Bethel Inn at 9 p.m.
For more information, contact [email protected] or www. haileyhugs.org.
