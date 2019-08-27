JAY — Selectpersons unanimously approved a three-year contract Monday night that gives 10 hourly workers in the Public Works Department union a 3% wage increase each year, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said Tuesday.

The agreement is retroactive to July 1 and expires June 30, 2022.

The union covers eight employees at the Public Works Department and one each at the transfer station and Sewer Department.

Selectpersons are still negotiating with unions representing the Police Department and the Town Office. The latter covers one full-time employee and one part-time employee, LaFreniere said.

In other matters, the board approved a draft agreement for a proposed dog park on town land behind the Jay Plaza, off Route 4.

Selectpersons agreed Aug. 12 to pay for the cost of drawing up the agreement until the Dog Park Association receives nonprofit status and can hold fundraisers to make money to support the park. The town’s attorney had previously estimated the cost would be less than $500.

The group wants to use an area about 80 feet by 300 feet, LaFreniere said. The association will be responsible for providing materials, equipment and labor to build and maintain a fenced site for the park. It will also be responsible for maintaining the area from the parking area to the park.

The group’s liability insurance will name the town and Bob Bahre of Paris as insured.

The draft agreement will be reviewed by the association before going to voters at a future town meeting.

The association will be responsible for maintaining the park, enforcing the rules and investigating any complaints.

The town bought the majority of the 65-acre parcel in the Jay Community Development Park subdivision — where the plaza is located — on both sides of the railroad bed in the mid-1970s through the Farmers Home Administration. The park is under the jurisdiction of the Jay Development Corp.

The town entered into a 99-year lease for the park with Bahre and his wife, Sandra, of the Jay Realty Trust in the 1980s. The parking lot was created with a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Bahre also bought a 3-acre parcel and donated it to the town for the project.

