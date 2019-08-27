100 years ago: 1919

Declaring that the United States is strong enough to withdraw from the League of Nations at any time it cares to, that the United States is strong enough to protect the continent, referring to the powers which control the council of the League as a “voting trust,” James Montgomery Beck of New York City, former assistant attorney general under Roosevelt, opened a campaign in Maine Saturday night in Lewiston City Hall against the League of Nations.

50 years ago: 1969

They say that the owl was a wise bird — and it could be that reputation — and the approach of the reopening of schools soon that had something to do with the large audience of small fry that such a bird attracted the appearance at Seventh and South Main streets late this morning The youngsters in the area first spotted the wise old bird on the roof of a nearby building. and others quickly assembled to see if the bird had any special knowledge to pass along during its morning visit to New Auburn. The owl, which was reported to have an impressive wing spread, came down to survey the terrain on a nearby lawn. One of the watching youngsters was quick to get the family dog inside a house so that the animal and the bird would not start a minor war.

25 years ago: 1994

R. Peter Whitmore of Auburn was elected supreme counselor (international president) of the Order of United Commercial Travel at the order’s 107th annual convention in Dearborn, Mich., recently. Whitmore is a member of Twin City Council 180 in Lewiston, where he has served six years as an officer, including president in 1972. He has also served as an officer and president of the New England Grand Jurisdiction. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the Far East, he began his own general insurance business, the Whitmore Agency. In 1973 he was elected to the Auburn City Council and in 1978, he was elected mayor of Auburn. After a term, he won a state Senate seat, which he held until December 1990.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

