LEWISTON — New Ventures Maine is offering a free workshop, Resume and Interview Preparation, at various times and place in and around Lewiston-Auburn. The first be Wednesday, Sept. 11, through Turner Adult Education.
Presenting an attractive, relevant and up-to-current-standards resume and cover letter to a potential employer can make the difference between getting the interview you hope for, and being forgotten. This workshop is geared for people who are ready to create or update a strong resume and to become a solid candidate during the interview process.
To learn more or to register, call Chris Morin at 207-753-6531, or visit newventuresmaine.org for a list of workshops, classes and locations.
